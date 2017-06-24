Unveil the Quintessential Beauty of the Land of Legends, Tanzania with Tanzania Expeditions

Tanzania is often referred to as the “Land of Legend” with abundant adventure and expedition scopes. Tanzania Expeditions is a tour operating company based in Arusha, Tanzania. The company specializes in designing and operating unique tour programs which make way for exploring undaunted realms of the wild and mysterious beauty of nature. The CEO and the owner of the company Justin Mtui being an expert mountain guide along with the local Tanzania experts in the tourism industry have opened the way for travelers to unleash the mystic beauty of Tanzania.

The company offers extensive tour programs for groups as well as also operated custom-designed private tours as well. Tanzania Expeditions operates an enticing range of Tanzania Safari tours.

Mt. Kilimanjaro Treks

Masai Cultural Tours

Safari tours of Tanzania National Parks

Zanzibar Beach Gateways

Tourism Highlights of Tanzania

Tanzania Safari offers you an exclusive peek into the amazing rich culture and magnificent wildlife of the land. In order to excavate the wild beauty of this land; Safari is the ideal tourism technique.

Tanzania Expeditions operates dedicated camping safaris as well as lodging safaris in small groups to offer exclusive private tourism fervor.

Experience the enthralling excitement of trekking one of the seven highest summits of the world, the highest mountain in Africa the Mt Kilimanjaro. Avail sustained assistance and support of experienced mountaineers while climbing Mt Kilimanjaro through Lemosho, Marangu, Rongai and Machame routes of trekking and climbing.

Explore the quintessential beauty of Ngorongoro Crater, known popularly as the Garden of Eden. This extinct volcano region is the shelter to the widest diversity of wild animals in Africa. Avail private trekking Tanzania Safari tour from Tanzania Expeditions to explore the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, the home to the most ferocious African predators, lions. This is also the world’s largest dry caldera where the chances of spotting lions are the maximum.

Fantasize the most exorbitant beach expeditions in the Spice Islands, well known as the Zanzibar Islands. These islands offer the most enticing scopes of scuba diving and snorkeling for water activities lovers.

Exclusive Attractions of Tanzania Safari

Tanzania offers a gamut of tourism scope. Tanzania Expeditions harbors the most exotically and carefully designed Tanzania safari tours so as to offers tourists with a scope of unleashing the true beauty of the land. Starting from the cultural heritages of the land to the exotic wildlife, when in Tanzania, missing out on offbeat wildlife expeditions, mountain climbing, beach trips is not possible when you have Tanzania Expeditions by your side. Explore Tanzania to the fullest with safari visits to:

Tarangire National Park

Lake Manyara National Park

Serengeti National Park

Selous Game Reserve (Southern Circuit)

Mikumi National Park (Southern Circuit)

Udzungwa Mountains National Park

You may not be willing to take up regular Tanzania safari packages if you are looking for expeditions to remote and offbeat destinations like these, however, Tanzania Expeditions excels in offering budget custom tour packages for ultimate tour experiences.