Catch the Right Rhythm and Tone of Business Writing

Communication is an essential skill required invariably to acquire success in any field of like. Writing is again one the most effective communicating modes which play a commanding role in business. Effective, thoughtful and clear writing for managers, entrepreneurs or business professionals can enhance potential scopes of success, better grip over the market and good network.

You can actually never undermine the fact that clear writing reflects clarity of thinking. However, not everyone is born with the power packed communicating skill of impressive and nailing writing skills. At the same time as Bryan Garner, the author of The HBR Guide to Better Business Writing believes everyone has the scope and capacity for improvement. Thus, you can essentially improve your business-oriented writing skills with an effective implication of few strategic movements and tips.

Determine Purpose

Determining your purpose essentially means collecting your thoughts, understanding the purpose of the business writing. While you write a business mail it can be dedicated to several purposes. Like for example if your purpose is to call your employees for annual talent hunt, then it is not desirous that you bore them describing the activities, its utility in team building efforts etc. You need to be relaxed yet professional in tone. Therefore, understand what to you want to convey to your audience through the writing. It is kind of directional thinking to obtain clarity of thoughts. Therefore, you can frame your writing accordingly once you determine your purpose that is:

To invite

To persuade

To inform

To notify

To reject a proposition

To argue for a proposition

To inquire

To seek for approval, etc.

Cut it Short and be Direct

No one has time for reading lengthy paragraphs and phrases when you are dealing in serious business. You need to pin point your purpose of writing in the first paragraph itself instead of dragging to the mid of the writing. Postponing the revealing of the purpose to the middle of writing loses the attention of the reader. While injecting the purpose right in the top of the writing you actually purposefully sharpen your argument as well.

Moreover, while framing business writing it is highly recommended to cut off the unnecessary ornamentations and fat in writing. Like opt for “viewpoint” rather than “point of view”, skip the use of is, are, was, were and use active verbs instead like for instance “indicates” rather than “is indicative of”. You can also essentially avoid the use of ion words with action verbs.

Do not Jargon your write up

Intelligence reflects in simple words as well only if you can clarify your thoughts, nail in your perspective. There is no need of using too much of buzzwords, acronyms and grandiose words. Complicated writing, as well as too much use of acronyms, implicates laziness of mind. Thus it is better to express in simple, easy to understand and direct language and communicative style rather than going other ways. Business writing experts essentially believe that clarity and active conciseness never go out of style in any field of action.