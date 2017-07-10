The upbeat features of 2017 Nissan Murano

Nissan Murano is not your regular 5 passenger SUV. This elegant passenger car comes with fashionable accessories and innovative facets. The features include various types of navigational aids, which help your journey to be easy and simple. The main features include voice activated navigation, Bose audio, an exclusive rear-seat USB port which is essential for the passengers at the back if someone needs to use that port. They don't have to scoop over to attach their devices to the front USB port. One of the best features which are incomparable to many SUVs alike on the line is its unique zero-gravity seats, it is a specific range of feature which is designed to relieve the pain and stiffness that occurs in leg and back due to the longs hours of drive. SUV is one of the most used cars by large families as it provides the best features which can be significantly comfortable for a big family. This SUV also provides an overall comfort for the long journeys as the harsh and rough roads can barely felt once inside the car.

Modern technologies and newly added features

Nissan Murano has been playing big since 2010 but the new features of 2017 Nissan Murano have put it out in front. The modern technologies which have increased the potential of this SUV are Blind Spot Warning, Predicted Forward Collision Warning, Around Monitor View, Moving Object Detection and one of the prime features Drivers Attention Alert. Another newly added feature is that it comes with Apple car play, this is the most recent technology introduced to cars. This feature comes alive when you connect your Apple phone with the USB port. Once connected the Apple interface pops up and it comes with great features like Siri voice commands, steering wheel control, touch-screens and etc. These features are great for a driver with a lack of confidence or for anybody who needs extra assistance. Also Around Monitor View and Moving Object Detection can detect objects but cannot completely eliminate the obstruction; hence it is always up to the driver's conscience on using this vehicle. Driving is a very serious performance, one must be always careful with it, so it requires a lot of focus while you are at it.

Perks and Pros

You cannot complain about its extremely high capability of fuel management and the proportionate balance between power efficiency. The interiors are terrific and magnificent and the expensive texture and unique designs of the features are exceptionally good. The rear seats are spacious and provide ample space for your turn and toss. The high engineered seats and the quality materials make this car one of a kind. The lovable features are its unique array of modern technologies, which provides just the right amount of assistance to the driver.

Difficulties

However Nissan Murano has many perks and pros but it also has some cons as well, the large stature of this car makes it impossible for lane drives, the modish exterior limits the outward visibility. And also the grand size of it reduces the practicality of the Nissan Murano.